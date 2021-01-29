Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of stolen property offenses (by suspect possessing 3 stolen Ford Mustangs with estimated total value of $11,000) was reported Jan. 2 in the 300 block of S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Surrender of firearm (9mm handgun valued at $200) was reported Jan. 13 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
Burglary/breaking and entering a residence (victims reported $1,210 in missing purses, wallets, digital cameras and jewelry) was reported Jan. 13 in the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Motor vehicle theft (2014 Chevrolet Impala stolen and recovered) was reported Jan. 13 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Fictitious vehicle registration and driving while license revoked were reported Jan. 14 in the 100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by motorist driving into yard and getting stuck) was reported Jan. 15 in the 100 block of Weeks Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Aggravated assault on government official (by suspect throwing toilet water at corrections officer) was reported Jan. 15 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Escape from county/municipal confinement facilities or officers (by inmate briefly escaping custody) was reported Jan. 15 in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.C. Terry.
Suicide attempt was reported Jan. 17 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Burglary/breaking and entering (by suspect entering camper and taking items) was reported Jan. 18 in the 600 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Identity theft (by suspect opening bank account in victim’s name) was reported Jan. 20 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Fictitious vehicle registration was reported Jan. 21 in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Calls for service (subject was banging on victim’s door) was reported Jan. 21 in the 1500 block of Owens Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.