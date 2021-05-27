Pasquotank Sheriff
A structure fire was reported May 20 at a house in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of $1,140 in property including motorcycle helmets, Navy personal protection equipment and heavy duty tactic backpacks, was reported May 23 in the 500 block of Halstead Boulevard Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A suspect was served a fugitive warrant issued by the Virginia Beach police May 22 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Wire fraud involving $3,150 in currency was reported May 23 in the 100 block of Esquire Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault, victim assaulted by someone throwing something at him, was reported May 23 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Theft of a $3,000 trailer/flatbed was reported May 24 in the 2000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of schedule II narcotics was reported May 23 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Larceny of prescription medication was reported May 16 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Assault on a government official, inmate assaulted a correctional officer, was reported May 18 in at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Possible theft of $1,300 in U.S. currency was reported May 16 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported May 16 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Larceny of scrap metal was reported May 21 in the 100 block of Lovers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Burglary and breaking and entering involving the theft of three flat-screen TVs valued at $600 was reported May 21 in the 100 block of Merriwood Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Injury to county property, someone spray-painted front doors of Pasquotank Courthouse, was reported May 24 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies conducted a non-criminal death investigation in the 800 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, on May 19. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Burglary and breaking and entering, subjects broke into vacation home and stole $345 in items, including a TV, vacuum cleaner and heater, was reported May 19 in the 100 block of Spindrift Lane, Hertford. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.