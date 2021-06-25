Pasquotank Sheriff
A drone with contraband tobacco crashed into a fence at Pasquotank Correctional Institution reported June 19. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A cat attacking a dog was reported June 22 in the 700 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.A case of extortion/blackmail, victim was told to provide money or photos would be posted to social media, was reported June 22 in the 100 block of Kevin Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault on a female and recovered property, a leather wallet and NC ID card, was reported June 22 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
An animal bite was reported June 18 in the 200 block of Orchard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/confidence game was reported June 18 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Destruction/damage/vandalism was reported June 25 in the 600 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Found property, a flashlight found under a vehicle, was reported June 21 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.