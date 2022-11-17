Pasquotank Sheriff
Intimidation, a threat of mass violence against a school, was reported Oct. 19 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.Y. Godfrey.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Second-degree trespassing, juvenile trespassing on private land, was reported Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City.
Structure fire, a barn catching fire, was reported Oct. 20 in the 800 block of Well Field Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BJ McKecuen.
Assault on a female, victim assaulted with a car seat, was reported Oct. 20 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/confidence game, victim swindled out of $2,000, was reported Oct. 20 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BJ McKecuen.
An assault and domestic violence protective order violation were reported Oct. 23 in the 1400 block of Brothers Lane and U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
A case of perjury was reported Oct. 27 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Elizabeth City Police
Concealment of goods was reported Oct. 18 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter valued at $400) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (automobile) were reported Oct. 18 in the 1400 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Larceny (by stealing laptop computer from vehicle) was reported Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Shoplifting (of laundry detergent) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Missing and/or runaway juvenile was reported Oct. 18 in the 610 block of Parsonage Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Gunshots fired was reported Oct. 18 on Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: R.W. Lewis.
