Pasquotank Sheriff
A threat was made against a school in the 1700 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Carver.
A drug overdose was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 4 in the 600 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 7 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Obtaining something under false pretenses, owner not paid rent from management company, was reported Dec. 7 in the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Recovered property, a safe discarded in a ditch, was reported Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies responded to aid citizen who was searching for missing person Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Sexual assault, one inmate assaulted another, was reported Dec. 7 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/vandalism of property, damage to rear windshield of vehicle, was reported Dec. 7 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
A dangerous dog was reported Dec. 9 in the 1200 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported Dec. 10 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
Simple assault, victim was assaulted and purse was taken, was reported Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Larceny of a package was reported Dec. 11 in the 200 block of Country Club Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Damage to personal property, a mailbox, was reported Dec. 11 in the 1300 block of School House Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Assault on a female was reported Dec. 11 in the 700 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Assault on a female, destruction/damage to a window, ceiling fan, doors and a dresser, was reported Dec. 12 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 13 in the 900 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Deputies investigated a death Dec. 14 in the 200 block of Rachel Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Dec. 14 in the 1700 block of Winslow St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 14 int he 1100 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
A vehicle found to be stolen was recovered Dec. 15 in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Firearm seizure in response to a domestic violence order occurred Dec. 16 in the 900 block of W. Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Failure to appear for possession of marijuana and expired registration was reported Dec. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 North/U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. A fugitive warrant also was served. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Larceny of a phone was reported Dec. 16 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Assault on a female was reported Dec. 17 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Ward.
Drug overdose was reported Dec. 18 in the 1600 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 18 in the 600 block of Eagan Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, fraud, was reported Dec. 18 in the 1300 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Arson of hay bales valued at $1,560 was reported Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault on a female was reported Dec. 19 in the 200 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Credit card fraud was reported Dec. 20 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Cruelty to animals was reported Dec. 23 in the 600 block of Ray St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Stray hunting dogs loose was reported Dec. 24 in the 500 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Possible cruelty to animals was reported Dec. 26 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A dog bite was reported Dec. 23 in the 500 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.