Pasquotank Sheriff
The theft of a $2,000 Beneilli shotgun was reported Dec. 5 in the 3100 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Aggravated assault and simple assault, three prison workers assaulted by an inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was reported Dec. 6. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Dec. 6 in the 1900 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Aggravated assault and burglary and breaking and entering, victim was wounded by a gunshot and had a 870 pump shotgun and $200 in cash stolen from them, was reported Dec. 7 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property, man stabbed with a knife and a car damaged with a bat, were reported Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Burglary/breaking and entering were reported Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Elizabeth City Police
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 9 in the 700 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City. The items included a $1,400 chop saw, a $400 impact driver and $1,200 tap set. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Lost property, two license plates, was reported in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property, someone threw rocks at a hotel window, was reported Dec. 10 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Driving while impaired was reported Dec. 11 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Bivd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny of a motorcycle, an $8,000 350 XCFW, was reported Dec. 11 in the 400 block of Massachusetts Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Assault on a government employee, communicating threats was reported Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of W. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Driving while impaired was reported Dec. 11 in the 200 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Found property, $100 mobile phone, was reported Dec. 12 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 12 in the 200 block of N. Cobb St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property, $300 worth of windows, was reported Dec. 12 in the 700 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.D. Spellman.
Burglary/breaking of a motor vehicle and entering and destruction/vandalism of property was reported Dec. 12 in the 800 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property window damage estimated at $1,000, was reported Dec. 13 in the 100 block of Water St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A stolen license plate was reported Dec. 13 in the 800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property, damage to a door estimated at $100, and communicating threats were reported Dec. 13 in the 600 block of Harney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny, the stealing of a temporary tag off a vehicle, was reported Dec. 14 in the 300 block of Harney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Communicating threats via social media was reported Dec. 14 in the 1000 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Lost property was reported Dec. 14 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported Dec. 14 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.