Camden Sheriff
Robert Michael Redman, 38, of the 100 block of Beech Neck Road, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Harley Wayne Askew, 54, of the 18000 block of Horse Pen Lane, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with a custody order violation. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Elizabeth Bateman, 50, of the 600 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
William Skyler Roache, 24, of the 100 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 14 and served a true bill of indictment. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
Joseph Doyle Jr., 28, of the 200 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
Bi Xuam Cao, 37, of the 1400 block of Linden Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with driving while impaired, littering, driving while license revoked, and presenting a foreign driver’s license. A $6,000 unsecured bond was set.
Takaievian Spence, 18, of the 400 block of Shortcut Road, Barco, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Elijah James White, 30, of the 500 block of Hogneck Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Lane Miller Lohr, 26, of the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with two counts failure to appear in court. He also was served a fugitive warrant issued in Virginia. He was released after posting a $61,000 secured bond.
Sean Brinton Davis, 40, of the 100 block of Annas Way, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sabrina Gail Aydlett, 42, of the 1500 block of Hollow Drive, Greenville, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with two counts possession of schedule I controlled substances and possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Antonio Lavell Winslow Jr., 23, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., 1800A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for injuring to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Wayne Allen Mefford, 28, of the 100 block of Cypress Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with two counts of assault on a female, breaking and entering, two counts injury to personal property, domestic criminal trespass and violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Haywood Ephraim Ward Jr., 56, of the 700 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 cash bond.
Joshua Dale Shifflett, 34, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 13 and served two true bills of indictment for unspecified charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,500 secured bond.
Justin Ellory, 30, of 400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with driving while impaired and careless driving. He was released after posting $500 secured bond.
James Anthony Melson, 64 of the 100 block of West Side Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with true bills of indictment for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Shaun Nicholas Hackley, 41, of the 100 block of Riverland Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200 cash bond.
Cynthia Barnetta White, 58, of the 2300 block of Caratoke Highway, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Derrick Donnell White, 46, of the 400 block of Shortcut Road, Barco, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged on two true bills of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,400 secured bond.
Dexter Avery Bright, 60, of the 100 block of Newtown Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Victor Harris, 48, of the 1200 block of Washington Post Road, New Bern, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Mark Edward Miles, 28, of the 100 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 15 and served a true bill of indictment for possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamines. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
William Skyler Roache, 24, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 15 and served a warrant for arrest for domestic criminal trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Arthur Stephen Harris Jr., 50, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with transporting a weapon of mass destruction. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Miguel Josiah Q. Cooper, 21, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was arrested Sept. 15 and served true bills of indictment for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or cause serious injury and assault causing serious bodily injury. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Larry Scott Thompson, 73, of the 100 block of Waters Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 15 and served true bills of indictment for three felony counts of first degree sex offense with a child, three counts of sex offense with a child and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1.05 million secured bond.
Brook Anne White, 41, of the 100 block of Rattle Ridge Lane, Currituck, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Mickel Matthew Mobley, 41, of the 1600 block of Lawndale Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with two felony counts of fraud/obtaining property by false pretenses, one count of possession of stolen goods/property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
James Michael Gurganus, 44, of the 100 block of Red Wood St., Moyock, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $360 cash bond.
Ashley Rose Frees, 35, of the 100 block of Dardens Lane, Jarvisburg, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She was released after paying $25 cash bond.
Da Quan Tyrie Whidbee, 27, of the 200 block of Oak Grove, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Justina Lynn Reardon, 41, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with a probation violation in another county. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Mickel Matthew Mobley, 41, of the 1600 block of Lawndale Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with three felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/forgery. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Johnna Nicole Quidley, 32, of 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. She was released after paying a $300 secured bond.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in prison and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Chadwick Saylor Blakenship, 45, of the 12100 block of Susanna Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Carrie Amanda Saxon, 35, of the 12000 block of Susanna Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.