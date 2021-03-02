Camden Sheriff
Sherri Cherry Holland, 49, of the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Troyce Matthew Stone, 21, of the 190 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with violation of the state's law on carrying a concealed weapon. H was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ron Allen Lee, 58, of the 500 block of Horseshow Road, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with fraudulently obtaining an advance to perform work. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Clayton Lockhart, 41, of the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 17 for a charge of failure to work after being paid to do so.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Charles Fred Abbey, 45, of the 100 block of Dovetail St., Boerne, Texas, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
D'Kwan Yerriel Winslow, 40, of the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, communicating threats and two counts of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,700 secured bond. He was also arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of failure to pay child support. A $1,000 cash bond was set for that charge.
Issac Stanley White Jr., 36, of the 900 block of South Ocean Highway, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony manufacture of schedule VI of a controlled substance and felony possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Delvonta Tyshawn Burnham, 26, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100 secured bond.
Derrick Sanchez Rodriguez, 27, of the 400 block of Everette Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with failure of a convicted sex offender to notify the sheriff of a change of address, residing within 1,000 feet of a day-care center and failure to inform the sheriff of online identifiers. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason, 18, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., B, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with murder. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Francis Mullen Eason III, 49, of the 1300 block of Newland Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with statutory sexual offense. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Rahim Deangelo Lindsey, 27, of the 100 block of Perth Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Linville Park Elkin, 61, of the 1100 block of Waterlily Road, B, Coinjock, was arrested Feb. 16 and served with warrants for arrest for breaking and entering and communicating threats. He was confined in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Sarah Ann Bennett, 35, of the 1100 block of Jernigan Ave., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor driving while impaired and possession of an open container of alcohol in a passenger area of a vehicle. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ronald Lee Pulliam, 43, of the 100 block of Waters Edge Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving without an operator's license and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Christine Lynne Grandy, 31, of the 100 block of Waterview Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond. She was also charged Feb. 17 with possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $3,000 secured bond was set for those charges.
Logan Worth Morse, 31, of the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and violation of the law on carrying a concealed weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Allen Clayvon Williams, 41, of the 200 block of N. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Christina Marie Leadbeater, 38, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with simple assault.
Karen Sue Fullerton, 49, of the 400 block of McCotter Blvd., Room 75, Havelock, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge in Carteret County. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jacob Gavin Hall, 42, of the 1100 block of Sutherlyn Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shakell Secron Spence, 26, of the 100 block of Ranchland Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with eluding, fleeing arrest in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with an altered registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas Randall Pike, 59, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
David Morris Riggs, 66, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
Amber Nicole Hynds, 36, of the 109 block of White Oak Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I of a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in methylenedioxy methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Karen Lea Jarvis, 36, of the 400 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 22 for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Jeffrey Scott Baker, 49, of the 100 block of Beechwood Shores Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with assault on a female and driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Byron Dakota Langley, 28, of the 600 block of W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with driving while impaired, violating parole and driving left of center. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Leslie Ray Anderson, 61, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with simple assault and possession of less than one and one-half ounces of a controlled substance. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
John Larry Gaither Jr., 60, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Daniel John Oneil, 24, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with simple possession of schedule IV or a controlled substance, simple possession of schedule V of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Lawrence Wilson Akers, 64, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Wayne Antonio Lee II, 27, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbeater, 39, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with assault on a female, cyberstalking, communicating threats, breaking or entering, injury to real property, two counts of domestic criminal trespass and three counts of violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Steven Trent Barksdale, 30, of the 4000 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.