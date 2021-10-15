Currituck Sheriff
Larry Scott Thompson, 73, of the 100 block of Waters Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 15 and served true bills of indictment for three felony counts of first degree sex offense with a child, three counts of sex offense with a child and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1.05 million secured bond.
Brook Anne White, 41, of the 100 block of Rattle Ridge Lane, Currituck, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Mickel Matthew Mobley, 41, of the 1600 block of Lawndale Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with two felony counts of fraud/obtaining property by false pretenses, one count of possession of stolen goods/property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
James Michael Gurganus, 44, of the 100 block of Red Wood St., Moyock, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $360 cash bond.
Ashley Rose Frees, 35, of the 100 block of Dardens Lane, Jarvisburg, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She was released after paying $25 cash bond.
Da Quan Tyrie Whidbee, 27, of the 200 block of Oak Grove, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Justina Lynn Reardon, 41, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with a probation violation in another county. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Mickel Matthew Mobley, 41, of the 1600 block of Lawndale Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with three felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/forgery. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Johnna Nicole Quidley, 32, of 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. She was released after paying a $300 secured bond.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in prison and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Chadwick Saylor Blakenship, 45, of the 12100 block of Susanna Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Carrie Amanda Saxon, 35, of the 12000 block of Susanna Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Amanda Harrell Stair, 35, of the 100 block of Mariners Way, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Patrick Bruce Rosen, 45, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Andrew Lee McCallister, 25, of the 11000 block of Greenyard Estates Way, Providence, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Arnold Jerome White Jr., 21, of the 1300 block of Normal Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with assault on a government official. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ruth Beatrice Ali, 55, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of financial card fraud and second degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jessica Nicole McLawhorn, 31, of the 100 block of Quail Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Roman Devonne Hall, 23, of the 1100 block of Ahoskie Cofield Road, Cofield, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Bowser, 48, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.