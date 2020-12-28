Elizabeth City Police
Shanequa Archer, age not given, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ethan Andrew Berry, 26, of the 200 block of Hunters Fork Road, Tyner, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with larceny of a truck and larceny by employee. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Amber Nicole Hewitt, 25, of the 100 block of Ranchland Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with simple assault. A $100 unsecured bond was set.
Melissa Dawn Molina, 50, of the 100 block of Waterside Drive, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $750 secured bond was set.
Amelia Nicole Moore, 28, of the 100 block of Acorn Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $750 secured bond was set.
Jamie Lee Edwards, 51, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Jordan Randolph Cannion, 25, of the 1300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, and one misdemeanor count each of speeding 111 mph in the a 60 mph zone and fictitious tags. He appeared before a magistrate, was assigned a court date and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Branson Gray Everette, 24, of the 700 block of Canal Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was assigned a court date and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Andrew Brown Jr., 41, of the 2580 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, driving while license revoked, fictitious vehicle registration and no liability insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.