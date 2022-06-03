Currituck Sheriff
Charles David Sheehan, 33, of the 1200 block of Grand Cypress 1, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested May 5 and charged with felony kidnapping, felonious restraint, two counts taking indecent liberties with a minor while being five years older than the child and two counts of sex offense with someone younger than 15. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $735,000 secured bond.
Matthew Brian Giovengo, 38, of the 7600 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested May 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Frances Marie Ambrose, 44, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested May 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Mirza Cifric, 44, of the 16 block of Smiths Point Road, Manchester, Massachusetts, was cited May 9 for speeding and reckless driving with wanton disregard. A $500 secured bond was set.
Jonathan Wesley Bateman, 37, of the 4100 block of Poor Ridge Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested May 9 and charged with driving while impaired, driving without an operator’s license and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Michael Williams, 23, of the 25000 block of Melissa Lane, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested May 9 and charged with injury to personal property, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard and passing in a no-passing zone. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Dallas Loran Crum, 28, of the 100 block of Ranchland Trail, Moyock, was arrested May 10 and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Christopher Michael Orlando, 49, of the 100 block of Tilden Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 13 and cited with failure to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked. A $200 cash bond was set.
Kyle Anthony Morales, 42, of the 1100 block of Ingleside Ave., Flint, Michigan, was arrested May 13 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $8,000 secured bond.
Matthew Walter Bodie, 34, of the 90 block of Fairfax Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested May 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Martin Peter Schweitzer, 58, of the 2300 block of Huntington Station Court, Alexandra, Virginia, was arrested May 14 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 secured bond was set.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 23, of the 1600 block of Hilltop Road, Corolla, was arrested May 15 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
William Skyler Roache, 25, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested May 16 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 46, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested May 16 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Courtney Charmaine McWilliams, 30, of the 100 block of Bunker Hill, South Mills, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Leannda Nichole Nogle, 33, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear as required on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Sean Patrick OKeefe, 43, of the 7500 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested May 17 and charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Shelby Nichole Dobson, 31, of the 4200 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested May 17 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Randy Joshua Hammons, 57, of the 100 block of Sandy Point Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested May 17 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Charles Brandon Etheridge, 37, of the 100 block of Rosedale Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was released on a $10,000 secured bond.
Justin Lee Hostutler, 24, of the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving without liability insurance and canceled/revoked tag. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Cory Allan Jones, 25, of the 300 block of Old Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 22 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge for failing to report/tag big game. $100 unsecured bond was set.
Raekwon Shameak Smith, 26, of the 800 block of W. Washington St., Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested May 22 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, driving with an expired registration, and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tracy Michelle Wikkerink, 47, of the 100 block of Summit Farms Trail, Moyock was arrested May 22 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
James William Wikkerink, 52, of the 100 block of Summit Farms Trail, Moyock, was arrested May 22 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
William Vernon Harford Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 25 and charged with felony death by vehicle, aggravated felony causing serious injury by vehicle, felony possession of schedule III of a controlled substance, and two counts of felony negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $112,500 secured bond.
Bessie Virginia Brown, 64, of the 1900 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 20 and issued an order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Brendale Quanisha Holloman, 34, of the 1300 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was cited May 23 for violating the school attendance law.
Carlton Carey McDonald, 42, of the 800 block of Beech St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 25 and served grand jury indictments for obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to appear in court on a show cause order. McDonald paid a $750 cash bond on the show cause order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Quincy Ty Commander, 38, of the 200 block of Graves Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 30 and served a true bill of indictment for felony disclosing private images. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.