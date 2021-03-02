Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 5 in the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Theft of a motor vehicle, an ATV, was reported Feb. 21 in the 100 block of Bonney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
A vehicle fire was reported Feb. 19 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
A suicide was reported Feb. 20 in the 1400 block of Nixtonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 23 in the 1600 block of Morgan’s Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
An overdose was reported Feb. 22 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported Feb. 15 in the 3000 block of Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Simple assault and destruction/vandalism of property was reported Feb. 18 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Seized property, mail, was reported Feb. 18 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Recovery of property, a water truck, was reported Feb. 18 in the 500 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Simple assault, communicating threats were reported Feb. 16 in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Aggravated assault was reported Feb. 17 in the 1400 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Felony possession of cocaine was reported Feb. 15 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 South and Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Extortion was reported Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of Elbert Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Failure to notify sheriff of change of address, residing within 1,000 foot of a daycare center and failure to notify sheriff of online identifiers was reported Feb. 12 in the 400 block of Everette Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Camden Sheriff
Simple assault was reported Feb. 9 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Trespassing on private property was reported Feb. 12 in the 200 block of S. Elm St., South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Misdemeanor larceny, $80 in currency, was reported Feb. 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Violations of the state’s drug laws were reported in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A verbal dispute was reported Feb. 12 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon were reported Feb. 14 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 and West Main Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Wire fraud was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Buck Run, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Marlas Way, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Breaking and entering, larceny of a refrigerator, microwave oven and stove/oven and injury to real property were reported Feb. 16 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An animal bite was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An unspecified call for service was reported Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Beech Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Larceny was reported Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 18 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Suspicious conditions were reported Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer; C. Rollings.
Elizabeth City Police
Fraud (by stealing victim’s identity) was reported Feb. 22 in the 130 block of Chancey Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 22 in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.