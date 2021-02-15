Camden Sheriff
Breon Tyree Woods, 20, of the 30 block of Lavender Trace, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with possession of less than one and a half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Keaun Tyreak Baskerville, 24, of the 3890 block of Oral Oaks Road, South Hill, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on female and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48 hour hold.
Clifford Conway Forbes, 65, of the 250 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh, was arrested Feb. 6 and cited for misdemeanor indecent exposure.
Currituck Sheriff
Amber Lea Hill, of the 7070 block of W. Constellation Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 3.
Ira Jeffrey Nave, 32, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
William Howard White, 57, of the 140 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Levi Michael Garrett, 29, of the 810 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with felony possession of heroin, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoke, license not reclaimed. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Levi Michael Garrett, 29, of the 810 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with one count of misdemeanor conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor. He remained confined at Currituck Detention Center.
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 32, of the 6020 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with misdemeanor counts each of 1st degree trespass and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbeater, 39, of the 220 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with misdemeanor violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Paul David Barnes, 62, of the 120 block of Deerfield Lane, Aydlett, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Charles Leslie Marriner, 57, of the 220 block of City Central Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Kevin Ryan Shaw, 37, of the 800 block of Blue Jay Street, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana up to half-ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Charles Yancey Watson, 40, of the 100 block of Earl Lane, Beaufort, was arrested Feb. 3 and served a true bill of indictment for one felony count each of possession of a counterfeit instrument, forgery-uttering and fraud/exploitation of an elder adult or disabled adult. An $80,000 secured bond was set.
Criss Williams, 58, of the 800 block of Cale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and cited for misdemeanor 2nd degree trespassing.
Dwayne Jerrod Wheeler, 42, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 3 for 2nd degree trespassing.
Roland Donnell Gatling, 59, of the 400 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault/fray. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Isabella Barragan, 21, of the 220 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling. She was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Richard Dontrell Jernigan Jr., 29, of the 400 block of Rhode Island Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 6 and served a felony true bill of indictment (charge unspecified). He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Sumetra Donte Hardy, 30, of the 20 block of Matthews St., Roanoke Rapids, was cited Feb. 7 for one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property and hit and run.
Mason Lee James, 28, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Marvin Allen Trimmer, 54, of the 1900 block of W. Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Denelle Bethel, 42, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with inmate in custody/possession of a cellular telephone. A $2,500 secured bond was set. He remains in the custody of the N.C. Department of Correction.
Christopher Antione Murchison, 25, of the 520 block of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon/serious injury and possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $20,000 secured bond was set. He remained in the custody of the N.C. Department of Correction.
Franco Renault Farmer, 27, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $3,000 secured bond was set. He remains in the custody of the N.C. Department of Correction.
Joseph Antonio Baker, 36, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and served true bill of indictments for one felony count of trafficking heroin by possession, one felony count of maintaining dwelling/vehicle and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $32,000 secured bond.
Paul Stavri Noyes, 26, of the 900 block of Bartlett Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.