Pasquotank Sheriff
Daquail Trevonne Alexander, 23, of the 1900 block of Alexander Springs Drive, Wake Forest, was cited Feb. 15 for misdemeanor possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule 1of a controlled substance, speeding and driving while license revoked.
Siete Tyhee Lee Baker, 23, of the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 13 North, Ahoskie, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Brian Keith Corp, 57, of the 2000 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Tevin Tykim Richardson, 25, of the 100 block of Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Christiana Marie Adams, 19, of the 2840 block of Earlscourt Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested March 1 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Daniel Lee Britnell, 34, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested March 1 and charged with warrant for arrest. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
James John Robertson Jr., 57, of the 140 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.