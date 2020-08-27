Currituck Sheriff
Juan Domingo Gomez, 35, of the 200 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested July 12 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Justin Carl Dolinger, 28, of the 500 block of Buck Gunter Road, Siler City, was arrested July 12 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Shannon Denise Fields, 43, of the 100 block of Nicole Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an order for arrest. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Joseph Lamont Williams, 38, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an order for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a $6,000 cash bond.
Corey Scott Tierney, 36, of the 6th block of Spinnaker Drive, Manteo, was arrested July 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Bickart Grant Matthew, 18, of the 900 block of Northridge Drive, Mars, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 16 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while being younger than 21. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Camden Sheriff
Robert Henry Lee, 36, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Arlen Ross Colson, 31, of the 400 block of Hog Neck Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 36, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Allen Barnard Gillard, 56, of the 500 block of Grandy Backwood Road, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
April Dawn Hrisanthacopoulos, 52, of the 800 block of Shawboro Road, Shawboro, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with making a false report to an officer. A $2,000 secured bond was set.