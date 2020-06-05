Elizabeth City State University has been awarded more than $5 million in federal funding to help address a number of needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECSU also will receive a $358,000 grant for its student retention program from the Golden LEAF Opportunities for Work initiative, the Rocky Mount-based non-profit announced on Thursday.
The $5 million ECSU is receiving from the federal government is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act package approved by Congress earlier this year. The funds are designed to help the nation’s universities deal with the financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis, including the loss of revenue from having to send students home to complete the spring semester.
ECSU received $1,065,489 for student financial aid, $1,065,489 for institutional relief, and $2,874,585 in historically black college or university relief funds, ECSU said in a press release.
“These funds aid in the continuing operations of ECSU and will benefit students moving forward,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. “We are grateful for the financial support the CARES Act provides us during these challenging times.”
Universities are allowed to use CARES Act funds to offset lost revenue and to pay for the costs related to switching from in-person classes to distance education.
In March, with the COVID-19 outbreak underway in the state, the University of North Carolina System asked all UNC campuses, including ECSU, to switch to remote learning as a way to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.
CARES funds also can be used to pay for faculty and staff training as well as payroll. Universities may also use the money to award grants to students to use for food, housing, course materials, technology, health care or child care.
The HBCU funds are designed to help universities both respond to COVID-19 and prepare for the return of students for the fall semester.
“Campus staff and faculty are actively preparing ECSU for an eventual return to campus,” Dixon said. “I’m proud of the hard work our staff is doing to safely prepare the campus for the fall 2020 semester.”
ECSU Provost Farrah Ward also noted the CARES Act funds will provide students with financial aid.
“Our students are our number-one priority and we are grateful that the CARES Act is assisting them in their higher education journey,” she said.
The Golden LEAF grant awarded to ECSU is for its Project GAP (Granting Advanced Preparation) program.
According to Golden LEAF, the grant will pay for personnel and equipment costs for the ECSU program as well as provide incentives and stipends for program participants. The program, which also will provide soft skills training and job placement help, will help students who have fallen below their required grade-point average or who are on academic probation.
The grant was one of 10 GLOW projects Golden LEAF’s board of directors announced on Thursday, part of $16.1 million in funding the nonprofit awarded for 47 projects statewide.