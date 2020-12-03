A national magazine’s description of Elizabeth City as one of five “idyllic” small towns for visitors could give a boost to the city’s overall economy as well its tourism efforts, the city’s tourism director says.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux was referring to Forbes.com’s recent listing of Elizabeth City as one of “Five Idyllic American Small Towns to Visit in 2021.”
Forbes focuses on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle and has 34 million monthly unique visitors to its website. According to Forbes.com, the average age of its subscribers is 46 and they have an average yearly income of well over $100,000.
“This is incredible audience for us to be in front of,” Ruffieux said. “It’s an honor to be listed in Forbes as one of five small towns to visit in 2021. There are a lot of small towns in America and it is an honor to be included on that short list of five.”
The other four small towns included on Forbes’ list include Deadwood, S.D., Rockport, Mass., Captiva Island, Fla. and Fredericksburg, Texas.
Travel writer Jared Ranahan described Elizabeth City in the Forbes piece as a “charming and underrated destination” near the Outer Banks.
“Visitors can enjoy some refreshing craft brews at Ghost Harbor, a local brewery just steps from the river, before exploring the heart of downtown Elizabeth City, a district rife with colorful murals adorning the windows and walls along the streets,” Ranahan wrote. “For a truly interesting experience, time your visit with the North Carolina Potato Festival, an annual celebration highlighting America’s favorite tuber.”
The annual Potato Festival, which brought an estimated 42,000 people to Elizabeth City and generated more than $300,000 over three days in May 2019, was canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns.
Ruffieux said the publicity the city receives from outlets like Forbes.com not only boosts tourism but it also benefits institutions like Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Elizabeth City State University, among others.
“This is improving our brand as a city, as a county,” Ruffieux said. “Stuff like this helps the hospital when they are recruiting doctors. This is the type of content that can help Elizabeth City State University. Great places to visit are also great places to live and work.’’
Besides Forbes.com., the city has also recently been featured in Travel and Leisure magazine and on FoxNews.com.
“We have been in places where we have never been,” Ruffieux said. “The name of Elizabeth City is out there.”