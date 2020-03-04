Fifth House District state Rep. Howard Hunter III of Ahoskie took a victory lap through Elizabeth City on Wednesday, a day after his convincing victory over his Democratic primary challenger, Keith Rivers of Elizabeth City.
Hunter, D-Hertford, defeated Rivers 68 percent to 32 percent while sweeping all three counties — Hertford, Gates and Pasquotank — in the heavily Democratic 5th House District. Hunter’s margin of victory in Pasquotank was narrower: he collected 2,142 votes to Rivers’ 1,907.
Hunter told supporters and campaign volunteers at a “thank you” luncheon that he was pleasantly surprised by his margin of victory.
“I had no doubt that I was going to win, but I didn’t think I was going to win that big,” Hunter said. “I was shocked by the numbers.”
Hunter said his efforts to get state money for projects in the 5th House District during his first three terms, including funds in the currently stalled state budget for a new library at Elizabeth City State University and for a homeless shelter in Elizabeth City, resonated with voters.
“The things I have brought to the district, that is very important to the people of the district because we have suffered long enough,” Hunter said. “I work well with others (in the General Assembly). The (state) teachers (association) endorsed me, the Chamber of Commerce endorsed me, the home builders (association) endorsed me. Those are folks that bring business to the district.’’
For his part, Rivers said he will continue his work in civil rights and community advocacy.
“I’m going to continue to be an advocate for our community and the district,” he said.
Rivers said he was picking up campaign signs Wednesday and already looking ahead to work with “second chance” programs that help people with re-entry after they leave prison and to work on other community initiatives.
“I woke up this morning ready to go,” Rivers said. “We’re going to continue to move forward.”
Rivers said factors that influenced the outcome of Tuesday’s election included Hunter’s strong name recognition and his own relative lack of name recognition, especially in Hunter’s home county of Hertford and in neighboring Gates County.
He also believes his campaign did pretty well relative to the amount of money he spent.
The General Assembly will reconvene late next month and when it does, Hunter expects that a state budget will pass both the House and Senate.
“If the governor (Roy Cooper) doesn’t like it, I think there will be the votes for an override,” Hunter said.
Hunter now faces Republican Donald Kirkland of Ahoskie in the November general election.
“(Kirkland) has run for just about every office in Hertford County,” Hunter said. “I’m not worried about it.”
In the only other local contested race on Tuesday’s Democratic ballot in Pasquotank, incumbent Commissioner Lloyd Griffin defeated his challenger, Edmond Koker, by 533 votes, finishing with 74.43 percent of the total vote.
Griffin said Wednesday he appreciated the support he received in his bid for re-election in Pasquotank’s Northern Inside District.
“I’m very humbled by the number of votes that I received in the primary election and I look forward to having continued support in the general election in November,” Griffin said.
Griffin will face Republican Paul Moncla in the general election.
Griffin said he and other county commissioners are working to strengthen education, economic development, tourism, health care and transportation in order to improve the quality of life for both citizens and visitors. Another goal is to avoid raising taxes when possible, Griffin said.
Reached Wednesday, Koker said he hasn’t decided whether he might run again for public office. But he said if he does he’ll pursue it with more focus.
“I did not really campaign,” Koker said. “If I run again then I’ll campaign.”