Candidate interviews for a new Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation director are set to begin soon, and officials hope to have a new director in place by the end of next month.
The joint city-county Parks and Recreation department is looking for a new director after Dexter Harris resigned in June. Harris had been director since February 2017. Bobbi White, a former parks and recreation director, is serving as interim director until a permanent director is hired.
“We are still in the hiring process for the Parks and Rec Director,” interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe said Friday.
Final interviews are set for Oct. 15 and the finalists will be interviewed by a four-person panel that will consist of two current North Carolina cities Parks and Recreation directors, a county employee and a city employee.
Earlier this month, Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett, county Finance Director Sheri Small and Human Resources Director Gayle McCullen reviewed applications and made recommendations to the city on which applicants to interview.
“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the process of selecting the potential applicants that will interview,” Hammett said. “I look at it as a positive indication of being able to move forward with the city. I’m very impressed with the level of communication (with the city) I have been getting recently.”
In 2010, the city and county agreed to combine parks and recreation services. This marks the first time since that agreement that the county is involved in the interview process to hire a new parks and recreation director.
A candidate mixer for the finalists will also be held Oct. 15 at the EC-Pasquotank Senior Center. The mixer for county officials is from 5:30 p.m.to 6 p.m., while the mixer for city officials is from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.