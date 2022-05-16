The final three days of one-stop voting in Pasquotank County saw a surge of Republican ballots cast for Tuesday's election.
Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Republican and Democratic primaries and the city’s non-partisan municipal election for mayor and all eight City Council seats.
The polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.
Just over 34 percent of 1,260 GOP ballots cast during one-stop came the final three days of early voting. Democrats also saw an uptick in early voting as 28 percent of the 1,736 ballots already cast for today’s election came on the final three days.
Just over 11 percent of Pasquotank voters cast a ballot during one-stop voting which ended Saturday.
That’s just under the 13 percent of voters who cast an early ballot in the city election.
The total early vote in Elizabeth City was 1,744, with the 1st Ward seeing the largest turnout, 570 ballots cast. The 4th Ward reported the second-largest turnout, 471 ballots cast, with the 3rd Ward just behind it with 404 ballots cast. The 2nd Ward had the lowest early voting turnout, 299 ballots cast.
The last municipal election in the city in October 2019 saw just 1,053 city voters cast a ballot in the race for mayor.
Elsewhere, around 12.5 percent of Camden voters cast ballots during one-stop. That figure includes 844 Republicans and 141 Democrats.
In Chowan County, early voting turnout was 12 percent with 785 GOP ballots and 390 Democratic ballots cast.
Around 11 percent of Perquimans voters cast ballots while just 3.7 percent of voters in Currituck voted early. Perquimans recorded 521 GOP ballots and 281 Democratic ballots. Currituck had 644 GOP ballots and 138 Democratic ballots.
Statewide, almost 8 percent of registered voters cast a ballot early, or 576,520 voters. Democrats edged out GOP early voters 290,226 to 284,568 statewide. Unaffiliated voters broke in favor of Republicans, casting 94,606 GOP ballots to 57,054 Democratic ballots.
In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.
For voters seeking to cast their ballot Tuesday, the following are voting precincts in Pasquotank and neighboring counties.
Pasquotank
• North, Knobbs Creek Recreation Center at 200 E. Ward Street;
• South, Kermit E. White Center at 1704 Weeksville Road;
• East, River Road Middle School at 1701 River Road;
• West, Pasquotank Elementary School at 1407 Peartree Road;
• Mt. Hermon Evangelical Methodist Church 820 Old Okisko Road;
• Newland, Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church 1308 School House Road;
• Nixonton, Weeksville Lions Club 2760 Peartree Road;
• Providence, Pasquotank County High School 1064 Northside Road;
• Salem, Weeksvile School 1170 Salem Church Road.
Currituck:
• Carova Beach, Carova Fire Station;
• Courthouse, J.P. Knapp Early College;
• Coinjock, Currituck County Library;
• East Moyock, Moyock Elementary;
• Gibbs Woods, Richardson Community Building;
• Indian Ridge, Shawboro Elementary;
• Knotts Island, Knotts Island Senior Citizen-Ruritan Building;
• Poplar Branch, W.T Griggs Elementary;
• Powells Point, Powells Point Christian Church;
• West Moyock, Moyock Middle School; and
• Whalehead, Corolla Library.
Camden:
• Courthouse Precinct, Camden County Public Library;
• Shiloh Precinct ,South Camden Fire Department; and
• South Mills, South Mills Ruritan Building.
Perquimans:
• Belvidere, Belvidere Ruritan Community Building, 1504 Belvidere Road;
• New Hope, Durants Neck Ruritan Building;
• East Hertford, Perquimans Courthouse;
• Bethel, Bethel Ruritan Community Building;
• West Hertford, Perquimans DSS building;
• Nicanor, Up River Friends Church; and
• Parkville, Winfall Ruritan Community Building.
Chowan:
• East Edenton, Old National Guard Armory;
• West Edenton: Agricultural Building;
• Rocky Hock, Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building;
• Center Hill, Northern Chowan Community Center;
• Wardville, Faith Fellowship Baptist Church; and
• Yeopim, National Guard Armory.