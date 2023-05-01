EDENTON — About 100 people gathered in front of the Barker House on Edenton’s waterfront Saturday to dedicate a black granite bench honoring U.S. Navy submarine veterans who gave their lives in the service of the country.

Frank Jones, Albemarle Sound base commander welcomed the crowd which included many veterans of the submarine service. Father Frank Tobias, pastor of the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, gave the invocation.