...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Vince Sievert, commander of the South East District 1 and Old North State Base of the N.C. Submarine Veterans, speaks during the ceremony to dedicate the new black granite bench honoring U.S. Navy submarine veterans in front of the Barker House in Edenton, Saturday. About 100 people attended the dedication event.
About 100 people gathered in front of the Barker House on Edenton’s waterfront Saturday to dedicate a black granite bench honoring U.S. Navy submarine veterans who gave their lives in the service of the country.
Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Jerry Burroughs delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the new black granite bench honoring U.S. Navy submarine veterans in front of the Barker House in Edenton, Saturday.
Submarine veteran Steve Warner, a member of the Albemarle Sound Base of the N.C. Submarine Veterans form Newbern, wears a vest featuring patches from his career in what many in the Navy referred to as the “Silent Service.”
Vince Sievert, commander of the South East District 1 and Old North State Base of the N.C. Submarine Veterans, speaks during the ceremony to dedicate the new black granite bench honoring U.S. Navy submarine veterans in front of the Barker House in Edenton, Saturday. About 100 people attended the dedication event.
About 100 people gathered in front of the Barker House on Edenton’s waterfront Saturday to dedicate a black granite bench honoring U.S. Navy submarine veterans who gave their lives in the service of the country.
Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Jerry Burroughs delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the new black granite bench honoring U.S. Navy submarine veterans in front of the Barker House in Edenton, Saturday.
Submarine veteran Steve Warner, a member of the Albemarle Sound Base of the N.C. Submarine Veterans form Newbern, wears a vest featuring patches from his career in what many in the Navy referred to as the “Silent Service.”
EDENTON — About 100 people gathered in front of the Barker House on Edenton’s waterfront Saturday to dedicate a black granite bench honoring U.S. Navy submarine veterans who gave their lives in the service of the country.
Frank Jones, Albemarle Sound base commander welcomed the crowd which included many veterans of the submarine service. Father Frank Tobias, pastor of the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, gave the invocation.
Vince Sievert, commander of the South East District 1 and Old North State Base of the N.C. Submarine Veterans, told those in attendance that the purpose of the United States Submarine Veterans organization is to honor the memory of shipmates who gave their lives in the performance of their duties.
Sievert quoted the Navy’s Blue Jacket Manual, which states, “Submarine duty is different from any other form of duty in the Navy. It requires a certain temperament that not all men possess.” He said many people ask him how he could work under such conditions, and he tells them, “It’s not for everyone.”
Retired Rear Admiral Jerry Burroughs, a career submariner, discussed the history of what many describe as the U.S. Navy’s “silent service.”
He said that during World War II, the Navy lost 52 submarines, with 20 percent of its force killed in action, making undersea duty the most hazardous assignment in the armed services. Since the war, the Navy has lost four nuclear submarines.
Submariners on hand for Saturday's dedication laid a wreath in the waters of Edenton Bay honoring those officers and sailors who gave their lives in the Silent Service.
Rae Ohlert led attendees in the singing of “Anchors Aweigh,” and “The Navy Hymn.”