The Community Care Collaborative, the Albemarle Area United Way’s assistance program for persons facing a financial emergency or crisis, is in line for a matching grant if it’s able to raise $10,000 by Dec. 31.
Bill Blake, AAUW executive director, announced the “challenge” matching grant last week.
He said the grant is being offered by a private donor-advised fund through the NC Community Foundation. The fund will give $10,000 to the AAUW for its Community Care Collaborative, or CCC, if the agency can raise a similar amount.
So far, the United Way is a quarter of the way toward its goal, raising $2,500, Blake said.
The CCC provides financial assistance to local residents facing a temporary crisis like an emergency car repair. Since it was officially launched last year, the program has helped 399 households — about 1,000 people — in Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans counties, Blake said.
“These funds will be critical to enabling us to continue the good work we’ve started,” he said.
Blake said he’s encouraged the AAUW will raise the $10,000 needed for the required match, particularly since donors will know their contribution will be doubled if the effort is successful. He also said knowledge of the CCC’s success under director Monica Oakes will help.
“I have no doubt folks will contribute to positively impact our friends and neighbors,” he said.
To donate to the campaign, contact Blake at 252-333-1510 or at director@albemarleareauw.org.