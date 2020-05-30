A 10th resident of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation has died from COVID-19, the third resident of the nursing home to die from the highly contagious coronavirus since Tuesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services first reported the person's death on its website Saturday, the 11th COVID-19-related death in Pasquotank County since the outbreak of the pandemic.
A spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services later confirmed that the person was a resident of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, where an outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported. The spokeswoman said the person was over age 65 but released no other details.
Currently, 65 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the nursing home: 46 involving residents, 19 involving staff.
ARHS, meanwhile, reported Friday that a second person has died from COVID-19 complications in Hertford County. That person also was over age 65, ARHS reported.
ARHS also said it is working with Ahoskie House, an assisted living facility in Ahoskie, to manage an outbreak there. Mass COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents was completed on Wednesday, resulting in 32 residents and 19 staff members testing positive for the virus. ARHS said the majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic for COVID-19, meaning they're not showing symptoms of the disease.
Meanwhile, the number lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in ARHS' eight-county region topped 400 on Saturday, as Pasquotank, Bertie and Hertford counties all reported additional cases.
Hertford County, where the Ahoskie House outbreak has been reported, saw the largest increase in new cases from Friday: 28. It's now reporting 117 cases, just five behind Bertie, which has reported 122. Pasquotank added one additional case and now has 105. The numbers of cases in all other ARHS counties remained unchanged from Friday.
Less than a quarter of all cases in the eight counties were considered active on Friday. However, that was before the jump in cases in Hertford on Saturday. With 60 active cases now in Hertford, the active case rate as of Saturday was about 29 percent.
With the two deaths in Pasquotank and Hertford, a total of 20 residents have now died from COVID-19 in the eight-county region.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by nearly 1,200 on Saturday to 27,673. The number of deaths rose to 877.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by 42 to 638, while the number of completed COVID-19 tests in the state rose by 12,926 to 404,157.