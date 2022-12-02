HERTFORD — Cases against 11 driving while impaired defendants — including five with previous convictions for DWI — were dismissed in Perquimans County District Court on Sept. 14 when the N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper who made the arrests failed to show up to testify.

Trooper I. Alwadei had been transferred out of the area and his remaining cases were bundled for the single session of court so he would only have to return to Perquimans that one time, according to District Attorney Andrew Womble.