CAMDEN — One-hundred fifteen Camden County High School graduates received their diploma either Friday or Saturday during “individual” ceremonies held to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
Approximately 65 seniors received their diploma at the school on Friday; another 50 received theirs on Saturday. The ceremonies began in mid-morning and stretched until evening both days.
Bruin graduates expressed appreciation for the opportunity to receive a diploma with up to 20 guests present.
“I think it was nice and fit the circumstances,” said graduate Samantha Anthony.
Those circumstances, of course, are the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that have been placed on large gatherings because of fears they’ll help spread the highly contagious coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.
Anthony said she plans to spend the next year working before deciding whether to attend college. She works at the animal shelter operated in Elizabeth City by the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina.
Cassandra Barth described her Friday morning walk across the stage to receive her diploma as “a good ceremony.”
Barth plans to study computer science and possibly a second language at a community college in Killeen, Texas. She would like to be either a voice actor or a beta tester for video games.
Barth said she took this semester’s switch from studying in the classroom to studying at home in stride.
“It wasn’t that bad doing schoolwork at home,” Barth said. “It wasn’t that hard of a change. I adapted to it.”
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the closing of all school buildings statewide in mid-March after the first COVID-19 cases began appearing in the state. School districts were instructed to switch to remote learning.
For this weekend’s graduation, Camden High School set up a staging area in the school cafeteria, where one graduate and their family and friends could assemble and wait to be called to the stage, which was set up in the gym.
At the appointed time the graduate and their accompanying group were called to the gym so the graduate could walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
School officials also set up an area at the school entrance where graduates could pose for photos with family and friends after their individual ceremony. The area featured balloons in the school’s blue and white colors and a “Congratulations Graduates” banner.
Katelyn Nicole Bebber said she appreciated what the school staff did to make the ceremony possible.
“It was really beautiful for what has happened to us,” she said.
Bebber plans to attend East Carolina University and hopes to pursue a career in recreation and parks management.
Closing out her senior year in a pandemic taught her an important life lesson, she said.
“I have learned to not take everything for granted,” Bebber said.
Timothy Aydlett, who will be playing basketball next year at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, said his best memories from high school came on the basketball court.
“It’s been really different not being able to see our friends,” Aydlett said of his final semester at Camden High.
Aydlett said the experience also taught him not to take anything for granted.
“Anything can happen at any time,” he said.
Frank Babcock said he plans to go to work right away and save some money. He hopes to later attend College of The Albemarle and take courses in welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
“What I have enjoyed most about high school is my friends and the people that have had my back,” Babcock said.
Babcock said his best memories will be of “goofy” times in the classroom with friends.