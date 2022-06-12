HERTFORD — Perquimans County High School's principal told the school's 116 graduating seniors Friday that hard work, heartbreak and failure can prepare them for the challenges that lie ahead.
Laura Moreland, who took over as PCHS principal the year Class of 2022 members were in sixth-grade, also encouraged graduates participating in the school's 97th annual commencement to enjoy the little things and to take time to slow down and enjoy moments with family and friends,
"Life is not a microwave, it's a crock pot," she said.
Moreland told graduates they will face obstacles but can grow and improve every day.
"Make one decision today that will leave you a better tomorrow," she said.
Moreland encouraged them to make every moment count. And she thanked them for "seven years of absolute joy."
The Class of 2022 had a three-way tie for valedictorian: Trent Byrum, Mason Byrum, and Jewel Benton.
During his remarks, Trent Byrum said it's important to develop a plan and stick with it.
"For most of us the best times of our lives are beginning right now," he said.
He thanked teachers, coached and parents for their support.
"Time is a valuable thing," he said. "We can't rent or buy it, but we can spend it wisely."
Mason Byrum talked about the family feel of the Pirate football and baseball teams he played on.
He also turned to a sports analogy to describe the transition that graduation represents: "Y'all can celebrate tonight, but tomorrow we are 0-0."
Benton thanked teachers, family and classmates, and said she wanted to give glory to God.
"God has a plan and purpose for every single one of us here tonight, and that is just beginning to unfold," she said.
Benton said it is difficult leaving a familiar place where you have grown up.
"Change is not always easy and can be scary," she said.
Live with a purpose, Benton said.
"The hard days have been necessary to get us to where we are today," she said.
Benton said the next stage of life can be even better.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner noted this year's graduates have been awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships and have accepted $737,044 of that amount.
The Class of 2022 has received a total of 213 acceptance letters from colleges. Graduates will be enrolling in 28 different institutions of higher education.
The school's athletic teams have experienced enormous success, she said, including conference championships in multiple sports and back-to-back state championships in baseball in 2021 and 2022.
The band has won numerous competitions and the theater department has packed the auditorium for its performances.
"It didn't take me long to realize that this is a very special class," Turner said.
In an interview before the start of the commencement ceremony, graduating senior Ty'anna Sosa said she already has a year's worth of credits toward an associate degree from College of The Albemarle. She plans to complete that degree and then transfer to a four-year university to continue studies toward her career goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Sosa explained that she has moved around a lot and attended many different schools, finishing out her last two years of high school at Perquimans County High. She came to Perquimans from upstate new York.
She said she has learned the importance of getting to know people everywhere she goes.
"Meet people," she said, summing up a life lesson from her years in school. "Talk to people. Don't be shy."
Sosa also said she has learned that time goes by quickly.
Derick James said he will be enrolling in the apprenticeship school at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. He said his father is a welder at the shipyard.
James said his favorite thing about high school has been spending time with his friends. He also had advice for his fellow graduates.
"Always stay focused," James said. "Don't let yourself get sidetracked. Don't be around the wrong people."
Marquise Simmons plans to study welding at COA and then go to work at the shipyard.
Simmons said high school has been a good experience.