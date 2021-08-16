Students and staff at Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College got the new school year off to a smooth start on Monday, Principal Amy Fyffe said.
“We seem to have a full house today,” said Fyffe.
Students seen filling the school hallways and classrooms Monday morning stood in contrast to the first day of school last year. In 2020, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to begin the school year with online instruction only.
Before the start of this school year, the ECPPS Board of Education voted to make the wearing of masks inside school facilities mandatory for students and staff.
Asked by school administrators to weigh in at a school board meeting in early August, Fyffe and other ECPPS principals said they fully supported making mask-wearing mandatory.
“If we want our students to learn at high rates ... we have to see them everyday, physically have them present (in class) everyday,” Fyffe told the school board. “If it means wearing masks, let’s wear masks.”
This year’s early college enrollment is 118 students in grades 9-13, said Fyffe, who has been principal since the school opened in 2017. The year 13 is for students still working to complete an associate degree or at least two years of college credits.
Students typically begin their dual enrolment in high school and college-level courses their sophomore years.
Last year, 20 of the 31 seniors who had completed college courses earned their associate degree before graduating, Fyffe said.
Fyffe said the early college is in the process of hiring a new science teacher to help with the school’s STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, curriculum.
“We’re excited about that,” she said.
Prior to being named principal at ECP Early College, Fyffe had served as principal at Pasquotank County High School since 2008.
In addition to Fyffe, the ECP Early College staff includes four teachers, some of whom are dual certified to teach different subjects, one school counselor and a data manager.
The Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College is housed in Building C on the Elizabeth City campus of College of The Albemarle. School hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The early college began classes one week ahead of other Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.