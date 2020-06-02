Two more residents of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation have died from COVID-19, raising the number of coronavirus-related deaths at the nursing home to 11.
Meanwhile, a resident of a Hertford County assisted living facility has also died from complications associated with the respiratory disease.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported a 10th death at EC Health and Rehabilitation on Saturday, and the 11th death at the nursing home, along with the death at Ahoskie House, on Monday.
ARHS said all three persons were older than 65.
Currently, 65 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation: 46 involving residents, 19 involving staff. It is not known how many of those cases are still active.
ARHS said Friday it is working with Ahoskie House to manage an outbreak there. Mass COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents was completed on Wednesday, resulting in 32 residents and 19 staff members testing positive for the virus. ARHS said the majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic for COVID-19, meaning they’re not showing symptoms of the disease.
The three deaths Saturday and Monday raise the number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 in ARHS’ eight-county region to 22. Twelve of those deaths have been in Pasquotank County.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in ARHS’ eight-county region rose to 436 on Monday, as Currituck and Hertford counties reported new cases. Hertford’s rose to 122 while Currituck’s case count rose to 14. The case counts in the other six counties ARHS’ region remained unchanged from Sunday.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed cases of the contagious coronavirus rose to 29,263, an increase of 674 from Sunday. The number of deaths rose to 898.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina rose to 650, an increase of one from Sunday while the number of completed COVID-19 tests rose more than 5,600 to 421,908.
DHHS also reported Monday that nearly 19,000 people statewide have now recovered from COVID-19. More than 285 of those recoveries are in ARHS’ eight counties.
Of Pasquotank County’s 105 lab-confirmed cases, 70 involve persons who’ve recovered. Of Bertie County’s 122 cases, 107 have recovered. Of Hertford’s 128 cases, 55 have recovered. In Perquimans County, 16 of those who’ve tested positive for the virus have recovered. In Chowan County, the number of recoveries to cases is 14 of 17; in Gates County, it’s 12 of 23; in Currituck, it’s 11 of 14; and in Camden, it’s two of three.
DHHS considers the recovery period for COVID-19 patients to be 14 days for someone not hospitalized with the virus, 28 days for someone who is hospitalized with the virus.