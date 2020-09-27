More than 12,000 voters in the 11 counties of N.C. Senate District 1 have requested absentee ballots for the November general election.
State and national Democrats have targeted first-term Republican state Sen. Bob Steinburg for defeat as the party looks to flip five seats across the state to win a majority in the chamber. Steinburg, R-Chowan, faces Dare Democrat Tess Judge in the Nov. 3 general election.
The 11 counties in the district — Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Camden, Perquimans, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Tyrell and Washington — saw a 23-percent overall increase in absentee ballot requests over the last week. Election officials are expecting the increase in mail-in voting because many voters fear having to stand in line to vote either during one-stop voting or on election day.
As of Thursday, 12,250 requests have been received and 2,557 have already been accepted in the 11 counties. Three counties in the 1st Senate District — Tyrrell, Perquimans and Gates — reported to the state that no ballots have been received.
In 2018 when Steinburg was first elected to the state Senate after serving three terms in the House, 1,279 voters cast absentee ballots in the election. In the last presidential election in 2016 when District 1 included just eight counties, around 2,800 absentee ballots were cast.
Statewide, 1,028,648 voters, or 14 percent of all registered voters, have requested an absentee ballot thus far. Democrats have filed 504,556 of the requests, about 49 percent. Unaffiliated voters have asked for 334,191 ballots, about 32.4 percent, and Republicans have sought 185,393, about 18 percent.
At this point in 2016, around 90,000 voters had requested an absentee ballot, and just over 200,000 voters ended up casting an absentee ballot in the election.
By comparison, just over 221,000 voters have already had their ballot accepted for the Nov. 3 election.
Steinburg said absentee by mail voting has proved to be a safe method of voting in the past but he opposes efforts to have the state mail ballots to every registered voter.
“Absentee voting is encouraged for people in vulnerable populations (because of COVID),” Steinburg said. “That (mailing ballots to all voters) just opens up huge possibilities for voter fraud. Yes, voting in person is safe. If you can go to Walmart or the Food Lion and do all these other kinds of things while wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, you can go to vote. It is safe to vote (in person).”
Judge said she trusts local elections officials will make sure every vote is counted.
“I am grateful that voters will have the option to vote by mail, vote early in person, or vote on election day,” Judge said.
Across the 11 counties in Senate District 1, registered Democrats have requested 6,428 ballots, unaffiliated voters 3,646 and Republicans 2,108.
Dare county saw the biggest weekly increase at 35 percent as 3,824 voters have submitted requests. Democrats have asked for 1,612 ballots, unaffiliated 1,420 and Republicans 771.
Currituck saw a 21-percent increase in requests with 1,370 voters now asking to vote absentee. The heavily-Republican county is the only county in the region where Democrats had not filed the most requests as of Thursday. Unaffiliated voters have asked for 509 ballots, Democrats 482 and Republicans 364.
Pasquotank voters have requested 2,604 ballots, an increase of 11 percent in the last week. Democrats have requested 1,480 ballots, unaffiliated voters have sought 730 and Republicans have asked for 385. The ballots of 474 Pasquotank voters have already been accepted, which is just shy of the 494 accepted in the last presidential election.
Chowan, where 896 voters have requested ballots, saw a 13-percent increase over the past week. Meanwhile, Camden, where 480 voters have sought ballots, was up 12 percent.
In Chowan, the number of requests are 513 by Democrats, 216 by unaffiliated voters and 163 by Republicans. In Camden, the number of requests are 189 by Democrats, 184 by unaffiliated voters and 101 by Republicans.
Perquimans voters have requested 358 ballots. Of that number, 175 have been sought by Democrats. One-hundred ten unaffiliated voters and 72 Republicans have also sought ballots.