A 12th resident of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation has died from COVID-19, raising the number of Pasquotank County deaths from the coronavirus to 13.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported the person’s death on Wednesday, saying it was the 12th connected to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak of the coronavirus at the Elizabeth City nursing home.
An ARHS spokeswoman said the person was over age 65 and confirmed the person was a resident of the facility.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation was 69 as of Tuesday. Forty-eight of the cases involve residents, 21 involve staff members.
Across the eight-county region served by ARHS, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 452 on Wednesday, as Pasquotank, Bertie, Hertford and Perquimans all reported new cases. Wednesday’s death reported in Pasquotank raises the number of COVID-19-related deaths in ARHS’ eight-county region to 23.
Pasquotank has now reported 112 cases of COVID-19, but only 16 are considered active. Bertie has reported 126 cases, only 15 of which are active. Perquimans has reported 25 cases, only six of which are still active.
Hertford County has overtaken Bertie as the ARHS county with the most COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, its case count was 132, more than half of which — 73 — are still active.
More than 40 percent of Hertford County’s cases have been reported at Ahoskie House, an assisted living facility in Ahoskie. According to DHHS, 37 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility. One Ahoskie House resident has died from COVID-19.
The case counts in ARHS’ other four counties remained unchanged from Tuesday.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose above 30,000 on Wednesday, an increase of 888 from Tuesday. The state’s number of COVID-19-related deaths rose to 939.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state declined by 32 to 684, while the number of completed tests for the coronavirus increased by more than 14,300 to 449,263.