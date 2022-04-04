Eight of the 13 members of the new Pasquotank County Citizen’s Advisory Council pose for a photo along with Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio, Pasquotank County NAACP President Keith Rivers and Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett at the county courthouse, Monday evening.
A Citizen’s Advisory Council that would in part review allegations of misconduct by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office was introduced to county commissioners Monday night.
A task force made up of County Manager Sparty Hammett, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio and Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers selected 13 county residents to serve on the CAC.
The CAC has representatives from each of the four commissioners districts. The council also includes faith leaders, a member of the county’s NAACP chapter, a mental health provider, an attorney, a former law enforcement officer and a representative of the LGBTQ community.
Representing northern Pasquotank on the CAC are Ben Barnhill, LaShonda Dance, Ashley Mitchell and Tony Spence. The members representing southern Pasquotank are Barry Doebert, Walter Godfrey, Scott Neal, Jamaul Riddick and Angela Welsh. Central Pasquotank CAC members are Robbie Goodman, Michael Harrell, Christopher Harty and Adam Swain.
In addition to reviewing citizen complaints against sheriff’s deputies and other sheriff's employees, the CAC will hear appeals and grievances from those employees regarding disciplinary actions, participate in the hiring process, review internal policies and procedures of the office and provide input on new sheriff’s office programs and initiatives, among others.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten advised county commissioners last summer of his intentions to form the Citizen’s Advisory Council, or CAC, in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three sheriff’s deputies in April 2021. The deputies shot and killed Brown, who was unarmed, while attempting to serve him with drug-related arrest and search warrants at his Perry Street residence.
A month later, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that after receiving the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on Brown’s shooting that the three deputies would not face criminal charges.
Womble said Brown’s shooting was justified because Brown had driven his car in the deputies’ direction. But civil rights advocates and attorneys for Brown’s family said the deputies wrongfully used deadly force in the confrontation. Brown’s death sparked months of protests and marches in Elizabeth City.
Wooten had no role in picking the council and will not attend CAC meetings unless invited.