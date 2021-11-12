Green Saves Green's fifth Litter Sweep in Pasquotank County ended Oct. 31 with some encouraging news: there appeared to be less trash to pick up than in previous litter cleanups.
Nita Coleman, a spokeswoman for Green Saves Green, said 130 volunteers participated in the month-long litter pickup and some veterans of past sweeps at the same location reported seeing less litter.
"Several of them have commented that there was just not as much litter this year," she said. "There’s still plenty of litter, but it seems like less than in previous years. (We're) hoping that trend continues."
Coleman said the volunteers for October's Litter Sweep contained "a nice mix of newcomers and seasoned pros, college students and retirees" and that some had participated in every Litter Sweep since Green Saves Green began them in 2019.
Coleman said both groups of volunteers and individuals participated in the cleanups, and at least one more was scheduled for Friday. A group of students from the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies planned to pick trash in Elizabeth City's downtown. Because of rain, however, the students conducted their cleanup in a grassy area behind their school at Southgate Park.
Led by Green Saves Green member Julie Robinson, the students collected 11 bags of trash in less than an hour. They also discovered a "bottle graveyard" in a ditch along the back of the property, Coleman said. Cleaning up the bottles will take a lot of work, she said.
Coleman thanked Pasquotank officials, particularly Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and his department, for their support of Litter Sweep. She also said the N.C. Department of Transportation had provided Green Saves Green with cases of garbage bags.
She also thanked the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Elizabeth City for providing discounts on Litter Sweep supplies and Dick's Sporting Goods for its donation of camping chairs. Green Saves Green planned to award the chairs to lucky Litter Sweepers who were entered in a drawing by virtue of signing up to participate.
According to Coleman, 1,092 volunteers have participated in Litter Sweeps since they began in 2019, collecting 1,191 bags of trash from Pasquotank neighborhoods and roadsides.