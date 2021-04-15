Usually they are the sole object of historical interest. But on Saturday, local historical landmarks and venues like the Nell Cropsey House and Museum of the Albemarle will share the spotlight when 15 Model T Fords visit Pasquotank County.
Fifteen members of the Albemarle Area Chapter of Model T Ford Club International are scheduled to tour many of the county's historical sites, according to John Long, a chapter member who lives in Perquimans County.
After first gathering at Walmart, the Model T group will tool along county roads visiting the site of the first North Carolina General Assembly at Halls Creek, the monument marking the first public school in North Carolina near Weeksville, and the Nell Cropsey House on Riverside in Elizabeth City, among other sites. At the house, the group will be treated to a short skit about the Cropsey legend performed by local actors, Long said.
According to Long, who worked out the itinerary for Saturday's tour, gathering 15 Model Ts in Elizabeth City on Saturday could itself be historic.
"Because they're over 100 years old, you don't have that many T's anywhere," he said. "So if you get 15 here at one time, that could be a record."
Long said the Albemarle Area Chapter of Model T Ford Club International includes 35 members from North Carolina and Virginia. Four members from Waynesboro, Virginia, are expected to take part in Saturday's tour. Others scheduled to participate are from Williamsburg, Virginia; Norfolk, Va.; Pinetops, Greensboro and Boone.
Saturday's visitors plan to take their time touring the county. According to Long, the Model Ts typically don't travel more than 35 mph.
"You really get to see a lot more because you're not driving as fast," he said.