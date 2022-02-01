CURRITUCK — Sixteen years after Currituck voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot referendum allowing the county to take on the powers of a city, Currituck commissioners believe it might be time to give the idea of a unified government another shot.
County commissioners agreed at their annual retreat last week to again explore asking voters to approve a unified government referendum. The board asked county staff to come up with a marketing plan to educate voters on unified government but didn’t discuss when to put the issue on the ballot — if at all.
“We have to spend time educating the citizens on what this is about,” board Chairman Michael Payment said. “We can spend money educating the citizens on what it does for them, the pros and cons.”
Interim County Manager Ike McRee, who is also the county attorney, said Currituck can use funds to educate but not advocate for a unified government.
Currituck voters rejected the unified government proposal by a nearly 2-1 margin — 3,050 votes to 1,819 — in May 2006. But on the same day, Camden County voters approved a unified government referendum by a vote of 589 to 499, becoming the first county in the state to do so.
Only voters in counties without incorporated municipalities can form a unified government. Only two such counties remain in the state: Currituck and Hyde.
Commissioner Paul Beaumont pointed out that a unified government would allow Currituck to get state monies that are currently only allocated to municipalities.
“It would provide, right now, $1.2 million to $1.5 million a year,” Beaumont said.
One major source of that funding would be franchise fees that are collected from utilities in the state that are then distributed only to cities and towns. Under state law, counties are not eligible for the money.
Currituck spokesman Randall Edwards said the county Finance Department does not have hard data on franchise fees since the county has no incorporated municipalities. He added that Currituck would get a comparable amount to what Camden receives.
“Camden receives approximately $700,000 from sales tax on piped natural gas, electricity, and telecommunications,” Edwards said.
Counties are also not eligible for some money that is in the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill, McRee said. He said the county recently received an email about the federal infrastructure grant money that is available.
“It was noted in the introduction that only municipalities are eligible for many of the grant opportunities,” McRee said. “That right there knocks us out of potentially a number of different things that we might otherwise be eligible for if we were a unified government.”
If Currituck voters were to approve a unified government in the county, communities such as Moyock or Corolla would be barred from incorporating.
Commissioner Bob White said voters in Corolla and Moyock would likely oppose a unified government referendum. Residents in both communities have discussed incorporating in the past.
“Corolla tried unsuccessfully to incorporate so you know where they are coming from,” said White, who lives in the Outer Banks community. “They would get hot and heavy about this now. (Moyock) is not going to be for what they consider bigger government, more power to the commissioners.’’
Incorporation also can come at a cost for a particular community if it chooses that path, Beaumont pointed out. A municipality would have to have its own local governing body as well as services such as planning and finance departments as well as police and fire agencies. Residents would pay an additional municipal tax as well as county taxes for those additional services.
“Some people think becoming a city (incorporating) is a better deal,” Beaumont said. “You have to buy your own fire trucks, etc, etc.”
Commissioner Kitty Etheridge said the county needs to be pro-active and educate voters on what a unified government would mean.
“People in Moyock are not going to want to be incorporated when they find out they are going to have to pay another tax,” she said.