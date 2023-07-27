Point Comfort

Point Comfort on the Chowan River in Bertie County is now protected through the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust.

 Photo courtesy Coastal Land Trust

Editor's Note: This story is being republished with permission by CoastalReview.org.

With the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust’s recent purchase of nearly 17 acres on the Chowan River south of Colerain in Bertie County, the property known as Point Comfort is forever protected.


  