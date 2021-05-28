BARCO — After moving to Currituck from West Virginia the second semester of her freshman year, Hailee Reinke immediately felt a sense of family at Currituck High School.
“I was amazed how everybody was able to include me and make me a part of Currituck,” Reinke said.
That family atmosphere, along with the rest of the world, was turned upside in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Currituck schools immediately switched to remote learning for the remainder of last school year and into the fall semester this year.
Currituck high school students finally returned to the school in January for in-person instruction and Thursday night was a final family reunion of sorts for Reinke and 196 other seniors received as they their high school diplomas at the school’s graduation ceremony.
“I am so thankful that everybody worked together so we could go back to school, put together a prom,” Reinke said. “That felt so amazing to have some sort of normalcy.’’
Dr. Michelle McPherson gave the keynote address and urged graduates to not let people tell you “what you can’t do.” McPherson, a 1996 Currituck graduate, is the lead physician and medical director at Grandy Family Medicine in the county.
“Because of my grades, I was initially told I couldn’t go to college,” McPherson said. “After I was accepted to college, I was told I couldn’t get into medical school. After medical school, I was told I wouldn’t get into the residency I wanted. After I got my No. 1 residency pick, I was told that I wouldn’t be able to open my own clinic.”
Reinke is headed off to UNC-Wilmington in the fall where she will major in biology with plans to become a veterinarian. She also hopes to run cross country and track at the school.
“I’ve loved animals growing up and I want to help them,” Reinke said. “I started taking animal sciences courses and that really solidified my decision in doing that with my life.”
Reinke said being near the coast in Wilmington will help her on that career path.
“They are right by the water so if I wanted to explore marine life, I could go several different routes with that,” Reinke said.
Class Valedictorian Peyton Morris was dual-enrolled at Currituck and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics her final two years of high school and said that was “very helpful” academically.
“That helped me get to where I am today,” Morris said. “It gave me the opportunity to take a lot of AP (Advanced Placement) and college dual enrollment credits.”
Morris was worried last summer that her senior year would consist of virtual learning with no club activities or sporting events.
“That thought was really disheartening,” Morris said. “It was really nice to go back.”
Morris, who was first in the class of 2021 her entire time at Currituck, will enroll at UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and will major nursing with a minor in neuroscience.
“They have a really good nursing school, they have a great reputation,” Morris said. “I really like the class sizes and the support they offer to students”
After completing her bachelor’s degree, Morris plans to get a master’s degree in anesthesiology.
“I plan on being a nurse anesthetist,” Morris said. “I have always been interested in the sciences and that has always been a strong subject for me. Throughout high school, I have explored the different fields and have done a lot research. I found that it would be the most interesting field for me and what I thought I would thrive best in.”