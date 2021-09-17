The North Carolina winner of $1 million in Wednesday's Powerball drawing is a retired Coast Guardsman from Elizabeth City.
Ronald Statzer said he woke his wife up Thursday morning with some good news: “How does it feel to be a millionaire?” he asked her.
Statzer, an early riser, brought the news to his wife after checking his Powerball tickets from Wednesday’s drawing. The day before, he purchased five Quick Pick tickets from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City and left them by his computer to check when he woke up.
“The first one I picked up, I looked at it and I went to the Internet to verify the numbers,” Statzer told N.C. Education Lottery officials Thursday. “I saw the first one come up, the second one, the third, the fourth one, and then the fifth one. And I said, ‘Oh my God,’ and I went downstairs and told my wife.”
Statzer said his wife didn’t believe him. “She said, ‘What?’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘I just won $1 million. And that’s pretty much what happened this morning.”
The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. Statzer’s lucky ticket was one of three nationally that matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.
Statzer drove to Raleigh later Thursday morning and claimed his prize at lottery headquarters. He took home $707,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
“One of the first things I am going to do is pay off my truck,” he told lottery officials. “Other than that, I don’t know. Not yet. We will be thinking about it.”
No one won the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing. If someone in North Carolina wins the jackpot on Saturday, they have the choice of taking a $457 million annuity or a lump sum of $331.6 million. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.