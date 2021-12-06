The first day of filing for the March 8 primary election brought out a host of candidates for local office.
At least 10 candidates filed for city and county offices in Pasquotank County when the filing period opened at noon. At least nine had filed in Currituck County by Monday afternoon, six had filed in Camden County and five had filed in Perquimans County.
There were a few surprises.
In Camden County, Sissy Aydlett, a member of the Camden Board of Education, filed for the at-large seat on the Camden Board of Commissioners currently held by Tom White. Aydlett’s seat on the Board of Education is one of three up for election this year. Camden school board members don’t have to file for re-election until July, however.
In Currituck County, Paul Beaumont is doing the exact opposite. According to Currituck Elections Director Sydni Banks, Beaumont filed for the Crawford Township seat on the county Board of Education. He’s challenging incumbent school board member Janet Rose, who also filed for re-election Monday.
Beaumont won’t lose his seat on the Board of Commissioners if he’s not successful in his school board bid. He was just re-elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2020.
In Pasquotank County, both city and county candidates filed for election and re-election in the same election cycle for the first time in years. That’s because the city election, normally held in October, was delayed until March 8 because city officials didn’t have Census figures in time to redraw city wards.
Clerk of Superior Court Jennifer Thompson was the first in line to file. Thompson, a registered Republican, filed to complete the remaining two years on former Clerk of Superior Court Kathy Cartwright’s four-year term. Cartwright resigned at the start of the year and Thompson was appointed to replace her by Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett in February.
Thompson arrived at the county Board of Elections office around 11:30 a.m. and was surprised to be the only candidate in line.
“This is exciting to be the first one in line,” Thompson said. “I’m excited that this is my first time to be running for Clerk of Superior Court.”
Thompson, who has been with the Clerk of Court’s office for almost seven years, served five years as a civil clerk and a year as head bookkeeper before being appointed clerk. She said she has received a lot of support from the community since she was appointed and didn’t know if she will face an opponent in the Republican primary or the General Election.
“I have received support from people of all political affiliations,” Thompson said. “I’m hopeful that I won’t have anyone run against me. But I am prepared for the challenge if someone else runs.’’
Later in the day, Danielle Butler, who is registered unaffiliated, filed a petition to run for the clerk’s position in November.
In other Pasquotank filings, First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young — who was second in line behind Thompson — filed to run for Elizabeth City mayor. Two-term incumbent Mayor Bettie Parker has announced she’s not running for re-election.
Young said she is seeking the city’s top elected position because she wants to be a “strong voice” for the entire community.
“I want to unite people and I believe I have shown that I can do that,” Young said. “I believe I can cultivate the relationships needed to move the city forward. We have a ton of important issues facing the city.”
Elizabeth City police Sgt. Eddie Graham was third in line as he filed to run for Pasquotank sheriff as a Democrat. Republican incumbent Sheriff Tommy Wooten has announced he will seek a second term.
Councilor Johnnie Walton was fourth in line and filed for re-election for his Fourth Ward seat. Walton also serves as council’s mayor pro tem.
Walton indicated last week he was undecided about seeking re-election but said Monday after filing that this was not the time “to walk away.”
“The pendulum is not swinging the way it should,” Walton said. “It’s not swinging in a balanced way and I want to see it swing back on course. I want to see this city move forward in all measures so each person can receive a good quality of life.”
Also filing in Pasquotank on Monday were Charles Jordan, who is seeking re-election to his at-large seat on the Board of Commissioners; Anthony Sawyer, who filed for the Northern Outside seat currently held by incumbent Republican Sean Lavin; and Linwood Gallop, who filed for the Southern Inside seat currently held by incumbent Democrat Cecil Perry.
Two other candidates filed for City Council seats on Monday. Joe Peel, a former mayor, and Spencer Biggs filed for 1st Ward seats. Billy Caudle, who holds the other council seat in the ward, has already said he’s not seeking re-election and has endorsed Biggs.
Elsewhere, incumbent Commissioners Owen Etheridge and Mike Payment filed for re-election to their District 5 and District 3 seats, respectively, on the Currituck Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Sheriff Matt Beickert and incumbent Register of Deeds Ray Matusko also filed for new terms. Banks, the election director, said incumbent Commissioner Kevin McCord also called her office on Monday and said he planned to file later in the afternoon.
Two candidates filed for the at-large seat on the Currituck Board of Education currently held by William Dobney. William Crodick, a former school board member, and Jason Banks filed for the seat. Meanwhile, Paul O’Neal, a former commissioner, filed for the Poplar Branch seat currently held by Karen Etheridge, who has already announced she’s not seeking re-election.
In Camden, incumbent Clerk of Court James Midgett is being challenged by fellow Republican Jennifer Gray in his first bid for election after being appointed to the job. Republican Ronald Inge also filed for the at-large commission seat being sought by Aydlett.
Incumbent Sheriff Kevin Jones and incumbent Commissioner Clayton Riggs, who represents Shiloh Township, also filed for new terms on Monday.
In Perquimans County, Sheriff Shelby White and Register of Deeds Todd Tilley filed for re-election, as did Commissioner Fondella Leigh and Board of Education Chairwoman Anne White. Also filing in Perquimans on Monday was first-time candidate Brenda Huddleston.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.