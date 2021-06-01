Tuesday marked the official start of the 2021 hurricane season, and while most state-ordered COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, area evacuation shelters, if needed, will open according to 2020 guidelines.
That’s according to Brian Parnell, Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Management coordinator.
“Although the COVID restrictions have been lifted, the American Red Cross will still be utilizing the 2020 guidance for shelters, which means the shelters will not be able to operate at full capacity at this time,” Parnell said Tuesday.
Parnell says the 2021 storm season forecast is calling for as many as 15 to 18 named storms, of which seven to nine are predicted to become hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, between two and four are anticipated to become Category 3 or higher major storms.
To help prepare for the hurricane season, Parnell recommends Albemarle area residents familiarize themselves with their evacuation zones.
Twenty coastal counties from Currituck to Brunswick have designated evacuation routes in the event residents need to flee in an emergency. The evacuation zones are color-coded regions that indicate the risk of flooding in different areas of a particular county. Familiarization with the zones could help residents and out-of-town visitors make better decisions about where to evacuate to, based on flooding risks.
Heading inland from Currituck and Dare counties, the designated evacuation shelter is Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Graduate Center, located at Edgewood Drive and Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.
Parnell recommends families plan their evacuation route and assemble a preparedness and supply kit with storm essentials. Residents and visitors should also visit the website readync.org, which provides a slew of information for families to plan and prepare for a hurricane.
Another useful website to follow during the storm season is the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Hazards page, found at https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-hazards.
The Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Management has more information online at pasquotankcountync.org/pcecem. The agency posts regular related updates at its Facebook page at facebook.com/CamPasqEM.
For more information about the Know Your Zone program, visit the N.C. Department of Public Safety online at ncdps.gov/our-organization/emergency-management/emergency-preparedness/know-your-zone. Zone maps for each of the counties can be found by clicking on the Frequently Asked Questions tab at the Know Your Zone web page.