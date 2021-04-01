District Attorney Andrew Womble’s plans to run for judge in the 1st Judicial District next year has opened a race for his current job within his own office.
Kim Pellini and Jeff Cruden, who are both assistant district attorneys, have made public their plans to seek the district attorney’s job in 2022.
Womble announced last week that he will not seek re-election in 2022 as chief prosecutor for the 1st Judicial District, which includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Instead, Womble will run as a candidate for the judgeship formerly held by 1st Judicial District Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole, whose retirement took effect on Wednesday.
Womble, district attorney for the 1st Prosecutorial District since 2014, made his announcement at the Camden Republican Party’s annual convention March 23. Cruden also announced at the convention his plans to seek the district attorney’s position.
On March 19, a few days before the Camden convention, Pellini announced on Facebook her intention to run for district attorney. She’s in fact set up a Facebook page, “Elect Kim Pellini for District Attorney.”
Pellini, who attended the Camden GOP convention, has served as assistant district attorney since 2006. Prior to becoming an attorney, she spent six years in the Navy as a medical corpsman and later attended law school at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. At the Facebook page are several news articles about various criminal cases Pellini has tried and won.
Cruden has served as assistant district attorney in Dare County since 2015. He has nearly 30 years experience as an attorney, and a background that includes several years prosecuting cases involving special victims and dangerous offenders. Cruden tried his first jury trial in the early 1990s in the courtroom of Camden’s Historic Courthouse.