A discussion on mask protocols at Pasquotank Board of Commissioners meetings Monday spurred two commissioners to voice support for ending the county’s COVID-19 state of emergency declaration.
Pasquotank, Camden and Elizabeth City have all been under states of emergency for almost a year. County and city leaders issued separate emergency declarations March 17 as the COVID pandemic began taking hold in the area.
At Monday’s meeting, Commissioners Sean Lavin and Jonathan Meads both said they think it’s time to end the declaration.
Lavin noted that virus cases in the county are declining while the availability of vaccines is increasing. According to local and state health data, only 39 of Pasquotank’s 3,068 confirmed COVID cases as of Tuesday were active. Meanwhile, 9,015 first doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the county. That’s about 22.6% of the county population. Moreover, 4,799 residents had received both doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday. That’s a little more than 12 percent of residents.
“Quite frankly, the numbers and the trends in the state, and certainly in our health department district, are very positive and favorable,” Lavin said. “I would actually be in favor of a motion lifting the emergency declaration. I think we are headed on the upswing and we should be getting out of this (pandemic) pretty soon.”
Noting Gov. Roy Cooper recently eased some COVID-19 restrictions statewide, Meads suggested that the county do the same with the local state of emergency.
“I agree with Sean, I think our county does need to drop its emergency declaration,” Meads said. “The (virus) numbers are obviously going down.”
Board Chairman Lloyd Griffin cautioned commissioners about lifting the local state of emergency. He noted that Pasquotank could lose out on receiving federal COVID-19 relief money if it is not aligned with Cooper’s orders.
“If we were not in line with the governor’s order, we would probably be precluded from reimbursement or refunds,” Griffin said. “We have to be careful. We don’t want to lose something.’’
Griffin asked County Manager Sparty Hammett to “further investigate” when the county can lift its emergency declaration but still be in compliance with COVID guidelines.
“Once the county manager gives us a report on it then the board can make a decision,” Griffin said.
Hammett said Tuesday that he is in the process of setting up a meeting of the Emergency Management Control Group, which also includes Camden and Elizabeth City officials, to discuss the issue.
Hammett said the mask issue was placed on the board’s agenda Monday at the request of a commissioner.
Board Vice Chairman Charles Jordan expressed concerns that Courtroom C where the board meets in the courthouse is “not really that large” and that masks should be worn at most times.
“To be as safe as we can and to look out for each other, I think it would be helpful if we did keep masks on except when we are speaking,” Jordan said. “But I think we have to be very careful because we don’t live with each other, and we don’t know what is happening when we come out. I don’t want to take anything home to my wife.”
Commissioners took no action on the mask issue Monday but could at a later date. Hammett said commissioners could adopt a written policy or establish a practice for mask wearing at their meetings.
Most commissioners said board members and staff are already safely socially distanced from each other during commissioner meetings. They also noted that masks are worn when persons attending meetings are closer than six feet apart.
The county could not find any counties or cities that had implemented specific written policies regarding the wearing of masks by elected officials and citizens at public government meetings. One exception to Gov. Roy Cooper’s current mask mandate regarding local government meetings is that a mask can be removed when a person is speaking.
“Jurisdictions have practices that they have implemented,” Hammett said. “The city of Elizabeth City, their practice is that everyone wears a mask the entire period of time. In some cases, there may be a requirement to wear a mask except when the person is speaking.”
Commissioner Bill Sterritt said he had no problems with the board’s safety precautions and noted that he asked a person addressing commissioners earlier during Monday’s meeting to remove his mask so that he could understand the presentation.
“If they don’t, you can’t hear very well,” Sterritt said. “We need everyone to able to hear. We are far enough apart where we are not breathing on each other. We can be a little bit farther apart if you want.”