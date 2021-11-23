Two Elizabeth City residents have been charged in the December 2020 overdose death of a Southern Shores woman. One is in custody and police are encouraging the other to surrender herself.
Christopher Robert Evans, 49, and Tahnee Raquel Musick, 32, both of Elizabeth City, have been charged in the death of Jessica Leigh Musick, according to a Southern Shores Police Department news release.
Evans is facing felony charges of death by distribution and selling/delivering heroin, police said. Evans is currently in custody and facing other charges and remains confined.
An arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin has been issued for Tahnee R. Musick. Police encourage her to turn herself into law enforcement.
Police said Tahnee Musick is related to the victim but did not say how.
On Dec. 2, 2020, police responded to a report of an overdose death at a residence on Ocean Boulevard in Southern Shores. The criminal charges followed an extensive investigation, police said.
According to Jessica Leigh Musick’s obituary, she was 33 years old and a native of Dare County. She was a mother who enjoyed art, music, baking and decorating, the obituary states.