...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A Nightingale Air Ambulance helicopter is seen hovering just over the landing zone of a two-vehicle collision in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 17 about one mile south of the Virginia state line. One patient was flown by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and the second was transported to Sentara Norfolk by ambulance.
CAMDEN – Two motorists were transported to Virginia for treatment of traumatic chest injuries following an early morning vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 17 near the Virginia border.
The two-vehicle wreck occurred at around 7 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lane of U.S. 17 in the vicinity of Ponderosa Road, according to a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Service incident report. Ponderosa is located in Camden County and about a mile south of the Virginia state line.
Both patients, males ages 70 and 41, were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One patient was listed as critical and taken to the hospital by Nightingale Air Ambulance, while the other was transported by ambulance.
On scene, EMS personnel found one vehicle had rolled and was resting on its side. Another vehicle – a white Mazda – was sitting upright, according to the incident report. One of the injured motorists had been riding in the overturned vehicle and was ejected during the crash. First responders discovered the man underneath the upright Mazda and removed him. The man appeared to have sustained multiple chest trauma and was transported by Nightingale.
The man in the Mazda also showed signs of chest trauma and was transported to Sentara Norfolk by ambulance. The report did not identify either male by his age.
A landing zone was set up in the northbound lane of U.S. 17, where Nightingale landed and assumed care of the patient.
The report categorized the accident as a motor vehicle collision with significant trauma.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said Thursday morning in a post on the Camden Sheriff's smart phone app that the accident happened about 1 mile south of the state line.
The sheriff said both northbound lanes of U.S. 17 were open but he advised motorists headed to Virginia to expect traffic delays.