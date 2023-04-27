Submitted photo of US 17 vehicle accident

A Nightingale Air Ambulance helicopter is seen hovering just over the landing zone of a two-vehicle collision in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 17 about one mile south of the Virginia state line. One patient was flown by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and the second was transported to Sentara Norfolk by ambulance.  

 Submitted photo

CAMDEN – Two motorists were transported to Virginia for treatment of traumatic chest injuries following an early morning vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 17 near the Virginia border.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred at around 7 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lane of U.S. 17 in the vicinity of Ponderosa Road, according to a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Service incident report. Ponderosa is located in Camden County and about a mile south of the Virginia state line.