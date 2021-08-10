Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred early Tuesday afternoon.
The two were arrested after fleeing on foot from River’s Landing Apartments off Weeksville Road, according to a news release from the Elizabeth City Police Department. Police did not state whether the juveniles were male or female.
One of the juveniles was captured near the administrative building on the campus of Elizabeth City State University, which is within walking distance from the apartments on the opposite side of Weeksville Road. The juvenile managed to get rid of a loaded gun on campus before being apprehended. Police recovered the weapon at the scene.
The second juvenile was taken into custody behind Enterprise Rental Car, in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road. A stolen handgun was discovered near the juvenile, police said.
One of the juveniles has charges pending and was transported to the juvenile detention center in Greenville, police said. The other juvenile was released to a guardian.
Just after 2:33 p.m., Elizabeth City police responded to a report of a vehicle being shot at while driving through the area of Weeksville Road and Edgewood Drive. Officers were still canvassing the area when at 3:07 p.m. one officer reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from River’s Landing Apartments, police said.
Several more officers arrived, and they began searching the area.
The shooting was an isolated incident and did not involve students, staff or faculty at ECSU, police said. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.