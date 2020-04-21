CAMDEN — Two juveniles will face unspecified charges after leading Camden County deputies on a vehicle chase Tuesday, the sheriff said.
No injuries were reported during the incident, according to Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones.
The pursuit began shortly before 11 a.m. after a Camden deputy attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly west on U.S. Highway 158, Jones said.
The driver, who was exceeding safe speeds, would not yield to the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens, Jones said.
Other Camden deputies joined the pursuit to try and bring it “to a safe conclusion,” according to Jones.
As the vehicle entered the city limits of Elizabeth City it was stopped in traffic near the Camden Causeway Bridge, Jones said. The driver then tried to maneuver the vehicle between the stopped cars but was blocked by a Camden deputy’s patrol car, he said.
The two juveniles were taken into custody with assistance from Elizabeth City police and Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies.
“Evidence of additional crimes was located within the vehicle,” Jones said.
He did not elaborate on what evidence was found.
The Camden Sheriff’s Office is filing charges against the juveniles and is cooperating with Elizabeth City police and Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, whom also are conducting investigations related to the incident, Jones said.
Jones did not identify the two juveniles, citing child privacy laws. He also said other information about the juveniles would not be released, citing the same laws.