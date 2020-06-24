Albemarle Regional Health Services has reported two more deaths from COVID-19 at a Hertford County assisted living facility.
The two people were residents of Ahoskie House, a spokeswoman for ARHS said Wednesday. Both were over the age of 65 and died from complications associated with the coronavirus.
The deaths were the seventh and eighth from COVID-19 at Ahoskie House and the ninth and 10th overall in Hertford County. Thirty-three COVID-19 deaths have now been reported in the eight counties served by ARHS.
Almost half of those deaths — 15 — have been reported in Pasquotank County, and 14 of those were reported at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City-based nursing home.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the region rose to 582 on Wednesday as Pasquotank, Camden, Bertie and Perquimans counties reported new cases. Pasquotank's case count rose to 172, with 42 of them considered active. Camden's case count rose to 23, with 18 considered active. Bertie's case count rose to 138, with six considered active. Perquimans' cases increased to 32, with 4 considered active.
Only about 14 percent of COVID-19 cases in the region are considered active.