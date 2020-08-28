Two more residents in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight counties have died from COVID-19, raising the region’s death toll from the coronavirus to 55.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight-county region surpassed 2,000 on Friday — an increase of more than 260 cases in a week.
The number of active COVID-19 cases as of Friday was 309 — an increase of 41 from a week ago. Those who’ve recovered from the respiratory disease also rose by more than 200 in a week to 1,676 — 82 percent of all cases.
ARHS said one of fatalities was a Bertie resident between the ages of 50 and 64 who died on Thursday. The second death was a Gates County resident over 65 who died on Friday. Six Bertie residents have now died from the disease, while three COVID-related fatalities have been reported in Gates County.
ARHS reported Friday that DHHS recently enhanced testing capacity at congregate living facilities like nursing homes, assisted living centers and state prisons. The result has been a number of new outbreaks at congregate facilities, ARHS said. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more cases.
New COVID outbreaks include six cases — five residents and one staff member — at WaterBrook Assisted Living in Elizabeth City; two staff cases at Currituck House Assisted Living in Currituck; 25 resident and 12 staff cases at Creekside Care and Rehabilitation in Ahoskie; and four staff and two resident cases at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor.
In addition, new outbreaks have been reported at facilities where previous outbreaks had been resolved. According to ARHS, four staff and one resident cases have been reported at Ahoskie Assisted Living in Ahoskie; one staff and one resident cases have been reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation in Elizabeth City; and three staff cases have been reported at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor.
There are also new outbreaks at three area prisons: 18 inmate and five staff cases at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Pasquotank; six inmate and four staff cases at Rivers Correctional Center in Winton; and 14 staff and seven inmate cases at Bertie Correctional Institution in Bertie County.
There have also been reports of COVID at schools and educational institutions.
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies announced Friday it has switched to full remote learning for two weeks after at least two NEAAAT students tested positive or are presumed to have tested positive for the COVID-19.
Citing privacy requirements the school is not releasing the students’ names, grade levels or other potentially identifying information. The school did say the students are currently isolating at home.
Full remote instruction for all students will begin Monday and continue for the next 14 days, NEAAAT Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris said.
“We do not have any evidence that students contracted the virus from NEAAAT,” he said. “It is just community spread.”
Harris said in a letter to parents that the school will continue to work with ARHS over the next two weeks to see if additional changes are necessary before reopening on Sept. 14. NEAAAT is working with ARHS on contract tracing in accordance with guidelines from DHHS.
The Perquimans County Schools, which was the only area school district to start the school year with a hybrid of in-person and online classes, reported on Tuesday that one of its elementary school students at Perquimans Central had tested positive for COVID-19.
Perquimans Superintendent Tanya Turner said Friday the student remains the school district’s lone positive COVID case. She also said the Perquimans district will rely on ARHS’ guidance as the school year progresses.
“We report everything to the health department,” Turner said. “We call if there is any presumptive or suspected case. We call them anytime there is a question.”
Elizabeth City State University also reported an additional case of COVID on Friday. The university now has reported 12 cases, 10 involving students, two involving staff members. Of those cases, only five — four involving students, one involving a staff member — remain active. Two of the students are in quarantine, the university said.
In a press release Friday, ARHS Director Battle Betts thanked the region’s residents for complying with quarantine and isolation guidelines. But he also urged residents to participate with the agency’s contact tracing efforts.
“We encourage individuals to answer the call when our health department staff contacts you to ask about your health and with whom you have been in close contact,” he said. “These measures are in place to help slow the spread of the virus.”
Betts pointed out that ARHS can issue formal isolation orders in cases where residents aren’t complying with isolation requirements “to protect the health and well-being of the community.”
Staff writers Julian Eure and Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.