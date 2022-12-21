...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will
result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are
not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a
hat and gloves..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
2 suspects in Va. murder arrested in EC after chase
Two men wanted for murder in Virginia were apprehended in Elizabeth City this past weekend after a police pursuit that began in Camden County.
Matthew Meek and Johnathan Rosekrans were arrested Saturday and charged with being fugitives wanted in connection with a homicide in Portsmouth, Virginia, according to a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The release listed no addresses for the men, who were being confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond. As of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, both men were still in custody at the jail, which listed Rosekrans’s age as 21 and Meek’s as 31.
According to WAVY-TV 10, Meek and Rosekrans were charged by Portsmouth police following the shooting death of a 46-year-old man. The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of King Street in Portsmouth on Dec. 5.
The two men are wanted in Virginia for one count each of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Meek also is wanted in Virginia for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Rosekrans also is wanted in Virginia for armed robbery with a firearm and hit and run.
The incident that led to their arrest in Elizabeth City began in neighboring Camden just before 5 p.m. Saturday, when a Currituck County Sheriff’s deputy who was in the area began following a black truck that had pulled out of the Mr. Mart convenience store on U.S. Highway 158. According to the press release, the occupants of the truck allegedly had stolen items in the store and almost struck the Currituck deputy as they were driving away.
The deputy followed the truck west into Elizabeth City, where it was located by Pasquotank deputies near North Road and Elizabeth streets. When deputies activated their blue lights, the truck sped away at a speed of about 90 mph.
The vehicle chase ended when the driver of the truck crashed into a field near Fleetwood and Anderson streets. A foot chase began after the driver exited the truck and took off toward a nearby wooded area. That chase was called off after the driver could not be found, but deputies took into custody the truck’s passenger, identified as Rosenkrans.
Pasquotank deputies later took Meek into custody after learning he was at a residence in the 300 block of South Dyer Street, the release states.
Meek, who was identified as the truck’s driver, exhibited signs of injuries that he sustained when the truck crashed in the field, the release states. The crash was investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol.
A bottle of water and a container of oil believed to have been stolen from Mr. Mart were recovered in the truck, the release states.