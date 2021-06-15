Two teens are facing murder charges in connection with last Wednesday’s fatal shooting of an Elizabeth City man. One is in custody, while police are still searching for the other.
Kiya Elizabeth White, 18, of the 100 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested by Currituck Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department news release. White was taken into custody without incident and confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Michael Lino, 19, of the 300 block of Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, is still being sought by police and is considered armed and dangerous, the news release said.
Daquan Mercer, 21, of the 200 block of Rhonda Drive, was found shot to death early Wednesday morning, June 9, Elizabeth City police said last week.
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Herrington Road and B Street around 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Mercer lying in a grassy area. He had already died after suffering several gunshot wounds, police said.
On Monday, detectives from the Elizabeth City Police Department obtained arrest warrants for murder charges for White and Lino.
According to police, arrest warrants also were obtained for Lino for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury on Lajuana Montay, a second victim in last Wednesday’s incident. Montay, who is 22 and a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was treated for his injuries and released from medical care.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and confidential.