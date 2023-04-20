Local officials said this week that key improvements have occurred in the Elizabeth City community in the two years since Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by officers of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
At the same time, the leader of the local branch of the National Association of Colored People said justice has not been done in the death of Brown, whose fatal shooting sparked months of marches and rallies in Elizabeth City.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP, said that while a Citizens Advisory Council has been formed for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, a study has been done on policing in the community, and a $3 million civil award was made to Brown’s family in federal court, those things are not the same as justice.
“The Citizens Advisory Council came out in the aftermath off a critical incident,” Rivers said, noting that the CAC was something the NAACP had called for in a press conference.
There is a difference between a response to a critical incident and justice, he said.
“The deputies that shot into that car were not reprimanded and went back to work like nothing every happened; yet they had violated Pasquotank County’s policy on the use of deadly force,” Rivers said.
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s use of force policy states that while state law authorizes “the use of deadly force against an unarmed and otherwise non-dangerous person who is escaping custody imposed for conviction of a felony, deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office are expressly prohibited from using deadly force in this situation” except when “deadly force is authorized by other provisions in this policy.”
The policy also addresses discharge of a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants, stating that should only occur “when the deputy reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the deputy or others.”
According to the policy, deputies “when feasible” should “take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants.”
The deputies fired their weapons at Brown, who was unarmed, on April 21, 2021, did so as he was attempting to drive his vehicle from where it was parked in front of his home on Perry Street. They were not criminally charged because Andrew Womble, the district attorney at the time, said he had determined Brown’s shooting was justified. He said Brown was driving his vehicle toward the deputies, putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.
Rivers also noted that law enforcement body camera footage of Brown’s shooting still has not been released to the public.
“Two years later we’re still waiting on justice,” he said. “There are federal investigations that are still out there. Lawsuit money, elections — none of that is relevant to justice. They are very separate issues. And we are still seeking justice for Andrew Brown.”
Release of the camera footage has been denied by two Superior Court judges, and those rulings were upheld by the N.C. Court of Appeals. A lawyer for media organizations that have petitioned for release of the recordings recently appealed the appeals court’s decision to the N.C. Supreme Court.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, whose officers shot and killed Brown while serving arrest and search warrants at Brown’s house, said Wednesday there have been positive changes in the relationships between the sheriff’s office and the community over the past two years, including that officers are out in the community a lot more.
“We’re past it,” Wooten said in reference to the Brown shooting. “It happened and we’re moving on in the best positive way that we can. That’s what we’re doing.”
Providing deputies more training also has been a focus, Wooten said.
“We’re continuing to take all the advanced trainings that we can get,” he said.
Overall, sheriff’s office operations are normal, Wooten said.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers, who was a leader in the protests following Brown’s death and is the brother of Keith Rivers, said he is glad that protests in the aftermath of Brown’s death were peaceful.
“The first thing I see is that people are able to voice their opinions with a peaceful protest — without violence or destruction of property,” Rivers said.
“Hopefully everybody can review the policies and have training so that we never have a situation like that to occur in our city or in our county again,” Kirk Rivers said.
That also needs to happen nationwide, he said.
The mayor said he also believes the Citizens Advisory Council for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office has been a positive development.
“The CAC is a diverse group that represents all aspects of Pasquotank County,” Rivers said. “That was a positive step.”
The mayor also said he believes the CAC shows that the city, county and community have to work together.
However, Rivers said he remains troubled that camera footage from the shooting was never released. The purpose of body-worn cameras is to protect the people and let the people know what is happening, he said.
While Rivers was leading the protests of Brown’s shooting death in the spring and summer of 2021, release of the body camera footage was a key demand of those demonstrating.